Volunteers plant 300 trees in Dallas for International Women's Day

Adolfson & Peterson Construction, Tierra Energy Solutions, Woodwright Flooring Co. and the City of Dallas teamed up to celebrate International Women's Day by plating 300 native trees in Crawford Park.

The event highlighted the vital role women play in environmental stewardship. Women have long been at the helm of initiatives to preserve our local biodiversity for future generations, working as community leaders and grassroots activists.

The City of Dallas Parks and Recreation Department joined volunteers to teach the proper way to plant trees.

Adolfson & Peterson Construction ( Volunteers plant trees in a Dallas Park