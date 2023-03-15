Visitors in Deep Ellum Cautious Following Double Homicide in Deep Ellum

Deep Ellum residents and visitors are practicing caution after a man and a female bystander were killed after an argument escalated to gunshots on Wednesday morning.

The shooting at Bitter End bar left two victims dead after the male victim was on the patio of the bar when he was approached by an unknown suspect. Moments later, the suspect fired multiple rounds, striking the victim and a female victim, according to preliminary information.

Leo Papanickolaou with a local glass company, Omega Glass was hired by the owner of Bitter End.

"We do a lot of glass work down here," Papanickolaou said. "I usually take them all out. Just, you know, get it all cleaned up and then, you know, put in a new glass and get the other ones ordered."

Papanickolaou boarded up the bar window. A local painter was hired to paint the wood black. A power washer worked throughout the morning to clean the patio floors where the male victim was gunned down.

Visitors took pictures as they walked by, shocked by the outcome.

"During the day, it's pretty calm out here," Dueñes said. Dueñes is an employee in the Deep Ellum area. "Usually, there's not too much incidents during the day."

Dueñes said he enjoys visiting the businesses in Deep Ellum but, is cautious.

"Me and my friends, they stop coming out here at night," Dueñes said. "Now that the weather is getting better, people start coming out."

In a statement to NBC 5, Stephanie Hudiburg, Executive Director of the Deep Ellum Foundation, said it is working to advance its Deep Ellum Community Safety Plan which includes a dedicated Dallas Police Department Unit.

According to Hudiburg, the foundation is, "taking a holistic approach to preventing and combating crime while facilitating a welcoming environment for all who wish to come and enjoy all the arts, culture, dining, entertainment and rich history Deep Ellum has to offer."

Dueñes said he has noticed a difference since the dedicated police unit was established in November 2022.

"I think I've seen an increase in police presence, especially security during the day and night. They block off the streets at night and there's cops at every corner," Dueñes said.

Officers with the Dallas Police Department surrounded Bitter End located at the corner of Malcolm X Boulevard and Elm Street before 1 a.m.

Police said the woman was shot through a window and was standing inside the bar when the suspect shot at the male victim on the patio.

Both victims were pronounced dead at the hospital.

The Medical Examiner's Office said they're still working to contact the families of both victims.

Police worked overnight to collect evidence and clear the scene.

As of Wednesday afternoon, no arrests have been made however, Hudiburg said the incident was captured on video.

While the video has not been made public, Hudiburg said a copy was given to investigators.

It is unclear if Bitter End will reopen Wednesday as the owner could not be reached for comment.

Police continue to search for the suspect who ran northbound on Elm Street wearing a black hoodie with a design or lettering on the front, shorts, and a ski mask.

He is described as a Black male who is approximately 6 feet tall with a thin build.

Anyone with information about this crime, the suspect’s identity, or the suspect's whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Kofi Sapon-Amoah at 214-671-3657 or kofi.sapon-amoah@dallaspolice.gov.