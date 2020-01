Police in Euless have released video of violent robberies at the same 7-11 store on Fuller Wiser Road.

Police think the suspect may be a child.

He was alone the first two times, but during the third robbery, two more people joined him.

They all wore masks and carried guns.

The robberies happened on November 10, November 17 and December 31.

If you have any information, please call Euless police.