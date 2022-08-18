Benbrook

Veterinarian's Son-in-Law Charged in Connection With His Death

An argument over divorce papers leads to a fatal fight, police say

Days after a Benbrook veterinarian is killed in a fight at a Fort Worth bar, his son-in-law is under arrest.

John Birdwell, 38, is being held on a $75,000 bond in connection with the death of his father-in-law, Dr. Robert Bearden, 66.

According to the arrest affidavit obtained by KRLD, the two were at Woody's Tavern on Bryant Irvin Road late Friday night when they got into an argument about Birdwell refusing to sign divorce papers from his wife, Bearden's daughter.

The argument turned physical, with Birdwell allegedly head-butting Bearden three times, to the point that he became unconscious.

Bearden, police said, died the next day. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office said the cause of death was blunt head trauma.

Birdwell left the scene after the fight, police said, but was later arrested and is facing a charge of injury to a child/elderly with intent.

