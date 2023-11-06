Veterans Day 2023 Freebies, Deals and Discounts in DFW

Veterans Day is Saturday, Nov. 11, and in honor of the service members who have so bravely served our country, restaurants and businesses are saying thank you with free meals, discounts and more.

Most discounts will require proof of a military ID. Some businesses allow uniform dress as a form of identification. VA cards and veteran organization membership cards are also valid at some businesses as proof of service.

The National Park Service in partnership with Operation Live Well offers military personnel and their families lifetime access to national parks. A free lifetime Military Pass is available for Gold Star Families and US military veterans. A free annual Military Pass is available for current US military members and their dependents. The passes provide free access to more than 2,000 federal recreation areas, including national parks, wildlife refuges, and forests.

WHERE CAN I FIND VETERANS DAY DEALS IN NORTH TEXAS?

This Veterans Day, Bar Louie is inviting all active and retired military, and veterans to enjoy a complimentary Bar Louie Craft Burger on the house. Available all day and late-night, veterans and active-duty military can enjoy a complimentary selection of a Bar Louie craft burger favorite such as the Bourbon BBQ Burger, GastroBurger and more on Saturday, Nov. 11. Recipients must show a valid military ID to redeem the offer. Offer valid for dine-in only at participating locations. Additional exclusions may apply. Please see your local Bar Louie for details.

All Bombshells Restaurant & Bar locations in Texas will provide free entrees for veterans on Veterans Day, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. Other items will be discounted 20%. Families accompanying veterans, and active servicemembers and their accompanying families, will receive a 20% discount on entrees and other items on Veterans Day. Alcoholic beverages are excluded from all Bombshells discount programs. Hours are 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. daily for lunch, dinner, and late night. All other days of the year veterans and active service members can receive a 20% discount on all items. Bombshells has North Texas locations in Dallas and in Arlington.

Bowl & Barrel will be offering all veterans FREE Burgers in a Bag on Veterans Day with a military ID provided (no purchase necessary) on Saturday, Nov. 11 only, all day.

On Saturday, Nov. 11, veterans and active military who visit El Fenix can eat for FREE. The oldest restaurant in Dallas will offer an Enchilada Plate with a choice of two cheese, chicken or beef, or the Taco Plate that includes two chicken or beef tacos. Both include rice and beans. This deal is available with a valid military ID at all El Fenix locations and is dine-in only.

Golden Corral celebrates Veterans Day with its annual Military Appreciation Night on Monday, Nov. 13. A tradition that started 23 years ago, Golden Corral is excited to serve a complimentary "thank you" meal to all active-duty military personnel, National Guard, reserves and veterans of all branches of service. All Golden Corral stores across the nation will be thanking active military and veterans for a FREE redeemable dinner (buffet & beverage) on 11/13 starting at 5 p.m. to closing.

All veterans will get a FREE Big Hat Burger with a valid military ID on Veterans Day, Saturday, Nov. 11.

Joe Leo will be offering veterans a FREE Golden Taco plate on Veterans Day with a provided military ID (no purchase necessary.)

Kolache Factory stores are offering free breakfast to all veterans and active military on Veterans Day. All veterans and active military with government-issued military photo ID or DD 214 will get to enjoy one free kolache of any kind and one cup, any size of Katz coffee. This deal can be redeemed Saturday, Nov. 11 from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

La Madeleine is offering 30% off the entire purchase for veterans with a valid ID on Saturday, Nov. 11.

Veterans Day Lunch Eve: Free Pork Chop Friday on Friday, Nov. 10. Dine-in only from 10:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Offer available when accompanied by a guest purchasing one lunch or dinner entree.

Veterans Day Early Dinner: 3-course menu for $39 on Saturday, Nov. 11, dine-in only from 4 p.m.-6 p.m.

Reservations and military ID are required for both days.

FREE 12oz hot coffee or cold brew iced coffee for veterans and active duty military on Saturday, Nov. 11.

Veterans & service members get 20% OFF any order with valid military ID. In-store only. Offer valid Saturday, Nov. 11 and Sunday, Nov. 12.

Scooter's Coffee is offering a free handcrafted drink of any size on Veterans Day, Saturday, Nov. 11. To receive the free drink offer, veterans and military members simply need to present their valid military identification at a participating Scooter's Coffee location. (The offer is only valid one per veteran, while supplies last, and is not available for Order Ahead through the Scooter's Coffee Mobile App.)

Six Flags offers first responders and those in the armed forces an admission discount to all active and retired military, as well as first responders. Click here for more information on how to claim discount passes for qualified visitors.

All veterans and active duty members who dine in at Snuffer's on Saturday, Nov. 11, will receive one free burger or sandwich of their choice. One burger or sandwich is available per customer with a valid military ID at all Snuffer's locations.

Starbucks will offer a free tall (12-oz) hot or iced brewed coffee for Veterans, military service members and military spouses at participating U.S. Starbucks stores.

Taziki's will honor veterans with 'Gyros for our Heroes.' All veterans will receive a FREE Chicken Gyro on Veterans Day.

Twin Peaks will be offering veterans a FREE lunch on Saturday, Nov. 11. Veterans get to pick a free menu item such as a Cheeseburger, Chicken Tenders, Caesar Salad (Chicken or Shrimp), or Chicken Street Tacos. Guests will also have the chance to donate to Tunnel to Towers, a charitable organization founded to help America's heroes by providing mortgage-free homes to Gold Star and fallen first responder families, that day and receive a $5 OFF card.

Throughout Veterans Day weekend Friday, Nov.10, Saturday, Nov. 11 and Sunday, Nov. 12, Yogurtland is offering $5 off online orders of $30 or more (before taxes and fees). Guests can place their order through the mobile app or online at order.yogurtland.com using promo code FALL5. *This offer is not applicable for in-store purchases, gift card purchases, merchandise, or third-party delivery orders, and cannot be combined with any other offers or coupons.