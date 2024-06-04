Van Zandt county commissioner killed when tree falls on pickup during storm

A Van Zandt County Commissioner was killed Monday night and his wife was injured when a tree fell on their vehicle as a tornado-warned storm pushed through the area.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said Precinct 2 Commissioner Virgil Melton, 76, was driving near Farm-to-Market Road 279 near Edom at about 8 p.m. when a tree fell on the cab of his truck.

The longtime commissioner died at the scene.

Melton's wife Janice, 73, was in the vehicle with him and was hospitalized in critical condition in Tyler. On Tuesday morning, Janice Melton was said to be in stable condition though further details about her injuries are not confirmed.

Family members told NBC 5 that the Meltons were on their way back from their great-nephew's softball game, which had been canceled, when their vehicle was struck the a tree.