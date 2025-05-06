Cop praised for compassion shown to teenager

A police officer in Plano turned something bad into something good.

Police and firefighters got a call about a crash on Spring Creek Parkway on Easter Sunday.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

They got there and learned one of the drivers was a 16-year-old boy who had just purchased flowers and was on his way to have dinner with his girlfriend and meet her parents for the very first time.

A picture from Plano Fire Rescue shows an officer crouching beside a young man as he sat on the street holding a bouquet of pink roses in front of him.

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

In a social media post, Plano police wrote, "While he waited at the scene with other officers for his car to be towed and his father to pick him up, he asked Officer Rust if she would deliver the flowers to his girlfriend and explain the delay to her family. She was happy to help with this request, and the day was saved."

A captain in the fire department said Officer Rust went "over the top by taking care of the citizen when she didn't have to."

The Plano Police Department says it is incredibly proud of that officer.