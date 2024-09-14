$2.3 million drone facility to be added at UTA research facility

The University of Texas at Arlington will expand its research with a state-of-the-art outdoor netted drone facility.

The Maverick Autonomous Vehicle Research Center (MAVRC) will be located at the UT Arlington Research Institute (UTARI) in Fort Worth.

A facility like this is necessary as more and more organizations move toward using autonomous vehicles. Just this week, UTA and the city of Arlington are demonstrating air robot deliveries in east Arlington as part of an ongoing project with the U.S. Department of Energy,” said Kate C. Miller, vice president for research and innovation at UTA.

The new $2.3 million facility is expected to be completed in January 2025.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

A netted structure equipped with lighting, an advanced suite of cameras and other sensors, and an adjacent control/education building are part of the planned build.