United States Postal Service to Host Virtual Job Fair

You've got mail! This week the United States Postal Service (USPS) announced it's hosting a hiring fair for North Texas residents.
The virtual event will take place Thursday, April 14 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and will have information regarding opportunities in the Frisco, Plano, McKinney, Irving, and Grand Prairie areas.
USPS invites interested applicants to join via Zoom using the following login:
- Meeting ID: 160 739 4754
- Password: 322541
According to USPS, eligible applicants must be U.S. citizens or permanent residents and be18-years-old at the time of the appointment or 16-years-old with a high school diploma.
Applicants must also pass a criminal background check, drug screening, and have a valid state driver's license with a safe driving record.
Interested applicants can visit the USPS website for more information.