‘Several members of our skating community' on crashed plane, U.S. Figure Skating says

U.S. Figure Skating told NBC News early Thursday morning several athletes, coaches, and family members were on an American Eagle jet that crashed into the Potomac River Wednesday night.

The jet was believed to be on final approach at Reagan National Airport when it collided with a Blackhawk helicopter over the river.

NBC Washington has confirmed at least a dozen bodies have been recovered. No survivors have been reported.

"These athletes, coaches, and family members were returning home from the National Development Camp held in conjunction with the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Wichita, Kansas," the organization said.

U.S. Figure Skating did not confirm the identities of anyone they knew to be on the flight.

"We are devastated by this unspeakable tragedy and hold the victims’ families closely in our hearts," U.S. Figure Skating said.