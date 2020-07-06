UNT Professor Wins Six Telly Awards

University of North Texas professor Melinda Levin won six Telly Awards for 2020 for directing a pair of environmental documentaries.

One of the films, "Cuban Earth" earned a silver and two gold Telly Awards, while the other film, "Mongolia: Earth and Spirit" a gold and two bronze awards in the general non-broadcast category.

Both films were filmed on location in Cuba and Mongolia.

Levin is the director of the Master of Fine Arts in Documentary Production and Studies program in UNT's Department of Media Arts.

She spent more than five years developing the films along with UNT students and alumni.

"I'm grateful we get to work with such amazing individuals and that people have allowed me to share how they are making a positive difference in their own communities and the world," Levin said.