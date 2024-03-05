Unstoppable Women: Trisha Cunningham shares HerStory!

Unstoppable Women like Trisha Cunningham inspire us all to reach for our dreams and make a difference. As the President and CEO of North Texas Food Bank, with a remarkable 30-year career as a global marketing and communications executive at Texas Instruments, she embodies resilience, leadership, and empowerment.

Her commitment to her community goes further, as she continues to strive to close the gap on food insecurity. Serving her local Tarrant community by providing the 13-county area with a haven for feeding the locals, this area has the 4th highest number of people and 4th highest number of children in the country who do not know where they will find their next healthy meal.

Trisha has led the way along with her team of more than 200 employees and 35,000 volunteers to provide a record of 144 million meals - 97 million distributed and 47 million through SNAP assistance - in their last fiscal year. The NTFB team and supporters have doubled distribution in the last five years to not only meet food insecurity created by the pandemic but also working families who are experiencing economic challenges.

She believes in active engagement in the community, serving through boards and membership organizations such as Feeding Texas, International Women’s Forum, Girl Scouts, Executive Women’s Roundtable, and The Dallas Assembly. Her incredible work and passion for corporate responsibility have awarded her:

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

DCEO 500 Most Influential Business Leaders

Women in Business and Most Inspiring Leader awards

Texas Women’s Foundation Maura Women Helping Women Award

Dallas Business Journal Women in Business honoree

United Nations Global Leadership Awar

Collin County Business Alliance Leadership Award

Among others

Recognized by Murray State University’s highest alumni award, where Trisha graduated with a B.S. in Computer Information Systems with an emphasis on business, she’s a business leader who uplifts others. She currently provides her insight and mentorship through UTD’s nonprofit governance program and other community organizations.

Trisha Cunningham's HerStory is a testament to the power of giving back to her community and uplifting others along the way. Her journey serves to ignite our own aspirations and remind us that with perseverance and courage, we can achieve greatness in our endeavors.