Unstoppable Women: Dr. Karen Duncan shares HerStory!

Dr. Karen Duncan is a true example of an unstoppable woman who has left an indelible mark on the healthcare industry. As the President and CEO of JPS Health Network, she has not only developed exceptional teams but also driven innovation that has transformed the landscape of healthcare.

Her leadership has been instrumental in expanding and renovating the JPS Health Network campus, which includes an $800 million bond package, ensuring that cutting-edge facilities are available to those in need. Dr. Karen Duncan's groundbreaking efforts in spearheading projects like the Psychiatric Emergency Center and Medical Home Southwest have enhanced accessibility to crucial mental health services for countless individuals.

Dr. Duncan leads the organization with more than 30 years of healthcare experience. administrative, clinical, and educational roles. As a visionary leader, she has successfully developed teams, driven innovation, operational excellence, and strategic collaborations. Dr. Duncan believes that by focusing on the patient, positive outcomes, can be achieved for team members, patients, and the community.

Not only is Dr. Duncan a nationally recognized leader in the healthcare industry, she is a devoted community member and active member of professional organizations.

She currently serves as:

Board Chair of the Tarrant Area Food Bank

Teaching Hospitals of Texas Executive Committee member.

Dr. Duncan is the recipient of multiple awards, including:

D CEO Magazine’s 2022 Outstanding Healthcare Executive

Fort Worth Inc. Top 400 in 2022 and 2023

Her story is one of resilience, determination, and unwavering commitment to making a difference in the lives of others. Dr. Karen Duncan's journey serves as an inspiration to all women striving to break barriers and create positive change in their respective fields.