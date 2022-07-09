United Way of Tarrant County Collecting Fans, Small AC Units to Help Beat Heat

A North Texas nonprofit organization is seeking new and gently used fans and small air conditioning units as part of a new campaign this summer.

Faye Beaulieu, Senior VP of Community Investment for the United Way of Tarrant County, said the organization’s “Beat the Heat” campaign was launched after requests from the Samsom Park Fire Department experienced a number of calls from homebound residents and older adults without working AC units or fans in their homes. They reported having trouble with the heat, Beaulieu said.

The United Way of Tarrant County launched the campaign in late June and will be collecting through Sept. 22. Items will be distributed to county agencies to distribute to people in need.

“I know several agencies have stood up different cooling stations around the county,” Beaulieu said. “But if you don’t have transportation, if you’re homebound, if you don’t have the money for a $4, $4.50 gallon of gas to get you to one of those cooling stations, then you’re pretty much pinned in your home.”

There are several ways for the community to contribute to the Beat the Heat Collection Drive: