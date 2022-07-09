Tarrant County

United Way of Tarrant County Collecting Fans, Small AC Units to Help Beat Heat

The newly launched campaign will last through Sept. 22

By Lili Zheng

NBCUniversal, Inc.

A North Texas nonprofit organization is seeking new and gently used fans and small air conditioning units as part of a new campaign this summer.

Faye Beaulieu, Senior VP of Community Investment for the United Way of Tarrant County, said the organization’s “Beat the Heat” campaign was launched after requests from the Samsom Park Fire Department experienced a number of calls from homebound residents and older adults without working AC units or fans in their homes. They reported having trouble with the heat, Beaulieu said.

The United Way of Tarrant County launched the campaign in late June and will be collecting through Sept. 22. Items will be distributed to county agencies to distribute to people in need.

“I know several agencies have stood up different cooling stations around the county,” Beaulieu said. “But if you don’t have transportation, if you’re homebound, if you don’t have the money for a $4, $4.50 gallon of gas to get you to one of those cooling stations, then you’re pretty much pinned in your home.”

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

There are several ways for the community to contribute to the Beat the Heat Collection Drive:

This article tagged under:

Tarrant CountydonationsUnited Way of Tarrant Countyheat relief
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint LX News Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us