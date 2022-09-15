United Way of Metropolitan Dallas Kicks Off Annual Campaign with Historic $3M in Investments

The United Way of Metropolitan Dallas kicked off its annual campaign with $3 million in investments.

The three lead gifts of $1 million each are part of its Centennial fundraising campaign to support the organization's work in southern Dallas.

Trinity Industries was matched by Comerica Bank and Frito-Lay.

These first investments will support education, income and health across Dallas-Fort Worth. These investments will help to prepare more students for school success, equip more young adults with career training, certifications and job access, and support health and wellness through increased food security and expanded access to health care coverage.

"Not only are these locally headquartered corporations visionary in their industries, but they are visionaries in the community," said Jennifer Sampson, McDermott-Templeton president and CEO of United Way of Metropolitan Dallas.

"But more importantly, they back up their vision with commitments of time, talent, and financial resources to ensure all North Texans have the opportunity and access to thrive as we prepare to enter our second century of service."