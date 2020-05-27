TxDOT Invites Citizens to Virtual Public Meeting About FM 1220 Project

Tarrant County citizens are invited to attend a virtual public meeting for the Farm to Market Road 1220 project.

A pre-recorded, narrated video presentation for the project will be available on Thursday at 6 p.m.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, the proposed 4.6-mile project involve constructing raised curb medians from Azle Avenue to Bailey Boswell Road in order to enhance safety and mobility.

The project would replace the current continuous left-turn lane configuration, TxDOT said.

Comments may be submitted online or mailed to the TxDOT Fort Worth District office at 2501 SW Loop 820, Fort Worth, TX 76133 to the attention of Loyl C. Bussell, P.E. All comments must be submitted or postmarked on or before June 12, 2020 to be included in the public record.