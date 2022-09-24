Two-Year-Old Dead After Fatal Crash on Highway 121

A two-year-old girl has been killed in a car accident Saturday on Highway 121 in Bedford, police confirm to NBC 5.

Two vehicles collided on Highway 121 where the driver of a Dodge truck crashed with a silver sedan. The young girl was in a car seat in the silver sedan and died due to the crash.

An unidentified male driver of the Dodge truck was arrested on the scene with charges pending and will be arranged on Sunday.

Highway 121 will be shut down for hours and traffic is being routed off Cheek Sparger Road. Euless police are assisting in the matter.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

This story is developing.