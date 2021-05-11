Two Teens Face Aggravated Robbery Charges, Warrant Issued for a Third

Two teens face charges of aggravated robbery and and a warrant was issued for a third in connection three separate incidents in North Fort Worth last month, police say.

The first two incidents took place in the 5900 block of Starboardway Drive on April 20 at about 5:30 a.m. and the third happened at a nearby elementary school, Fort Worth police said.

Police said Kaleb Vanderveer, 18, and a 16-year-old boy who was not identified were both arrested and charged with aggravated robbery. An arrest warrant has been issued for 18-year-old Cedric Pinckney.

Police said the three unsuccessfully attempted to rob a jogger and an individual sitting inside their vehicle with semi-automatic handguns before they broke into a parked car at a nearby school and stole contents inside.

The men were riding in a 2017 Kia Forte which was reported stolen in a robbery in Forest Hill the same morning, police said.

Police said the Kia was found in an abandoned wooden area in south Fort Worth after the robberies.

Police continue to investigate and ask individuals with more information can call 817-392-4469.