Fort Worth Police Looking for 3 Young Men After Attempted Armed Robberies

Fort Worth police are looking into a string of attempted armed robberies and burglaries they say may be connected.

Police said Tuesday a jogger reported being confronted at about 5:30 a.m. on April 20 while running along the 5900 block of Starboardway. The person told police two people got out of a dark-colored or blue four-door sedan and pointed guns while demanding valuables.

Police said the jogger wasn't carrying anything so the two men got back into the car and drove away.

Moments later, a driver called police to report they were confronted as they sat in a car in front of a house. The driver told police a person got out of the dark-colored or blue sedan and pointed a gun in their direction. The driver told police they drove away and were not harmed.

In the same area a short while later, police received a report that four people in a blue four-door sedan broke into a car parked outside an elementary school.

The people inside were described as young Black men, between 17 and 21 years old and all about 5 feet 10 inches tall with thin builds. The men were carrying dark-colored semi-automatic handguns and police believe they were driving a mid-2010s Kia Forte with large spoke wheels and a missing front license plate.

Individuals with information are urged to contact police at 817-392-4469.