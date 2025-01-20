Two rescued after early morning fire at North Dallas duplex

An early morning fire on Monday left two residents in critical condition and a firefighter injured in North Dallas.

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to a blaze in the 10600 block of Boedeker Street just before 6 a.m. The 911 call reported a fire at a one-story duplex and occupants trapped inside.

Upon arrival, firefighters encountered flames in the garage at the back of the home. Crews quickly deployed hand lines and began fire suppression efforts alongside search and rescue operations.

DFR officials say firefighters were able to find and rescue two residents from inside the home. Both victims received immediate emergency medical treatment on-site before being transported to local hospitals in critical condition.

Alanna Quillen NBC 5

Shortly after that, the fire grew so large that Command had to pull firefighters out and continue battling the flames from outside.

One firefighter sustained a lower leg injury during the blaze and was also transported to the hospital. The extent of their injuries has been released.

Fortunately, three residents living on the other side of the duplex were able to escape safely. No additional injuries have been reported.

A Salvation Army disaster unit van was on the scene assisting victims.

While investigators believe the fire originated in the garage, the exact cause remains under investigation.