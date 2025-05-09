Giant snails and colorful art take over Fort Worth Botanic Garden

A new pop art exhibit at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden (FWBG) is already captivating people of all ages.

It features 80 larger-than-life animal sculptures that came all the way from Italy and were made from regenerated plastic.

“Cracking art is a way of embracing today, tomorrow, and the past. So, what they've done is the process of ‘cracking’ is what it's called when oil is manufactured into synthetic things like plastics. That process is called cracking. So, they took that process of plastics being turned into art. We loved the company because it's very on board with our own ideas about sustainability and not putting anything in the environment that's going to damage it, so we love that they take plastic out of landfills and our waste sites and turn it into something amazing,” said George Cripps, director of events and exhibits.

According to Cripps, the Fort Worth Botanic Garden is the first Texas venue to host this type of exhibit that you can enjoy as you walk through the grounds and connect with nature.

Guests can encounter colored artworks in the forms of rabbits, elephants, snails, wolves, crocodiles, etc.

“I thought it was very eye-catching. I thought it was big and beautiful and pretty mesmerizing...You know, we're here for the for the nature and all that, but I thought it was interesting seeing these colorful pieces that so I was curious about why they're here and what their purpose is and how they go with the nature and all that,” said Elijaah Randall and Shayna Scullion, visitors at the FWBG.

The art exhibit is included with the admission ticket and will be available to the public through September 1st as the figures will then begin their journey to go back home.

“Each piece again gets individually wrapped, loaded into two shipping containers and put on a ship out of Houston that goes back to Italy. That journey takes three and a half weeks because the ship doesn't go directly. It goes to Mexico and then some of the islands and then Spain and then other ports along the way, but it ends up back in Italy,” added Cripps.

FWBG is the oldest public botanic garden in Texas with theme gardens that include the Rose Garden, Japanese Garden, and the Adelaide Polk Fuller Garden.