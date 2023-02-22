Two People Shot Overnight Outside Uptown Dallas Bar

Dallas police are investigating after two people were shot and critically wounded outside an Uptown bar early Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to the shooting call around 1:30 a.m. in the 2700 block of McKinney Avenue.

Witnesses said the situation started with an argument inside Tate’s bar and ended with gunfire in the parking lot. A man and woman were critically injured with gunshot wounds and taken to nearby hospitals.

“There was a significant police response which I thought was a good thing,” said Uptown resident Blake Premer.

Premer heard the gunshots from his nearby apartment.

“I heard three gunshots and I immediately knew that was not a car. I knew the sound. So, I looked out my window and immediately saw people running and I heard a couple of cars go quickly off,” Premer said.

Dallas police said no one is in custody for the crime. A suspect description has not been released.

Surveillance cameras are posted outside the bar and nearby businesses, but investigators have not said if the crime was caught on camera.

Neighbors walking to lunch Wednesday said they generally feel safe in Uptown expect for when the bars start to close.

“During the day it’s okay to walk around and fine, but at nighttime when it passes 1 a.m., 2 a.m., I would be a little more cautious out here,” said Uptown resident Shayan Qayan.

“It’s relatively safe,” Premer said. “I would say things tend to go a little bit sour after 1a.m.”