5 Things to Know About How Dallas Police's 52K Untagged Files Could Impact Cases

Last week, a Dallas police assistant chief alerted his majors and deputy chiefs that the department may be in violation of state laws about turning over evidence in criminal cases.

About 52,000 digital files such as body camera footage and videos from interview rooms have not been categorized and therefore aren’t stored correctly, Chief Eddie García confirmed to The Dallas Morning News.

That number represents only about 1.4% of all digital files in the police server.