Dallas Police

5 Things to Know About How Dallas Police's 52K Untagged Files Could Impact Cases

Digital files such as body camera footage and videos from interview rooms have not been categorized and therefore aren’t stored correctly, police say

By Kelli Smith and Krista M. Torralva

NBC Universal, Inc.

Last week, a Dallas police assistant chief alerted his majors and deputy chiefs that the department may be in violation of state laws about turning over evidence in criminal cases.

About 52,000 digital files such as body camera footage and videos from interview rooms have not been categorized and therefore aren’t stored correctly, Chief Eddie García confirmed to The Dallas Morning News.

That number represents only about 1.4% of all digital files in the police server. Click here to read more from our partners at The Dallas Morning News about why it could be consequential.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Dallas PoliceDallasdallasnews
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us