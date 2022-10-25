Two People Rescued From Flooded Area Near White Rock Lake: Dallas Fire-Rescue Officials

Two people have been rescued after they became stranded in a flooded area near White Rock Lake on Monday night.

According to officials, a 911 call came in at approximately 11:30 p.m. regarding a a female voice yelling for help from the lake.

Officials said the distress call came from an area close to the walking trail by the Northwest Highway and Lawther intersection.

Dallas Fire-Rescue deployed the rescue boats and began searching in the flooded waters of the park area, officials said.

According to officials, Dallas Fire-Rescue responders found two adults, a woman and a man.

Officials said the two adults were transported to a local hospital.

No information on their conditions is available at this time.

