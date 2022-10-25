Dallas

Two People Rescued From Flooded Area Near White Rock Lake: Dallas Fire-Rescue Officials

By Hannah Jones

Metro

Two people have been rescued after they became stranded in a flooded area near White Rock Lake on Monday night.

According to officials, a 911 call came in at approximately 11:30 p.m. regarding a a female voice yelling for help from the lake.

Officials said the distress call came from an area close to the walking trail by the Northwest Highway and Lawther intersection.

Dallas Fire-Rescue deployed the rescue boats and began searching in the flooded waters of the park area, officials said.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.
Metro

According to officials, Dallas Fire-Rescue responders found two adults, a woman and a man.

Officials said the two adults were transported to a local hospital.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Plano 1 hour ago

Plano Police Department Plans Community Active Shooter Training

mental health 13 hours ago

Dallas County Unveils Mental Health Program for First Responders

No information on their conditions is available at this time.

Check back and refresh this article for the latest update on this story.

This article tagged under:

DallasWhite Rock Lakefloodhigh water rescue
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint LX News Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us