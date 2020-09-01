Two Men Including a Pastor Indicted on Child Pornography Charges

Two North Texas men have been charged with child exploitation crimes in the Eastern District of Texas according to U.S. Attorney Stephen J. Cox.

David Pettigrew, 48, of Denison, Texas, and Chad Michael Rider, 46, of Anna, Texas have been charged in an indictment returned by a grand jury with conspiring to sexually exploit children also referred to as "production of child pornography."

Pettigrew was additionally charged with transporting child pornography. Both men have entered "not guilty" pleas to the charges.