Two Killed, One Hurt After Fight Escalates Into Gunfire in Southeast Arlington

Two people are dead and a third is injured after someone opened fire during a fight in Southeast Arlington early Wednesday afternoon, police say.

Arlington police said officers were called to a shooting in progress at 12:01 p.m. at a home on the 900 block of Tennessee Trail, not far from the intersection of Matlock and Sublett roads.

Police were told there was a group of men fighting before multiple gunshots were heard.

Officers arrived to find three people with apparent gunshot wounds. Two of the victims were pronounced dead at the hospital while the third victim is expected to survive.

The names of the victims will be released after their families have been notified of their deaths.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

At this time police have not revealed a motive for the shooting other than the fight. No arrests have been announced and it's unclear if police are looking for a shooter.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact Detective Williams at 817-459-5312. Tipsters can also remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward by contacting Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-TIPS.