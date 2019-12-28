Dallas

Two Juveniles Arrested in Dallas Dance Team Manager’s Slaying: Police

Hector Cabrera becomes 202nd person murdered in Dallas in 2019.
NBC 5 News

Two juveniles have been arrested in the Christmas Day slaying of Dallas dance team manager, police say.

The names of the two suspects have not been released because they are juveniles.

They have been charged in connection with the death of Hector "Nelly" Cabrera who was gunned down about 6 a.m. Wednesday while he sat in an SUV in the 1900 block of High Hill Boulevard.

The 32-year-old was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Cabrera led the Primative Cadets, a group that performs choreographed dances at quinceaneras, or "sweet 15" parties.

