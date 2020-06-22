North Richland Hills

Two Hospitalized After Crash in North Richland Hills

No charges are expected to be filed at this time

North Richland Hills Car Crash
A major crash on Davis Blvd. at Cross Dr. closed the roadway for just over an hour, as two were transported to the hospital.

Davis Boulevard in North Richland Hills was closed for just over an hour Monday evening after a major crash that sent two people to the hospital.

Investigators said the driver of a white sedan, as well as the driver of a black SUV were involved in the crash. Both women were taken to a nearby hospital, one in critical condition and the other in serious condition.

The roads around the crash were closed for just over an hour to investigate and photograph the scene, as well as clear the vehicles. Everything is back open at this time.

