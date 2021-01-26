Hood County

Two Gambling Establishments Raided in Hood County, 88 Gambling Machines Seized

Arrests are pending for the individuals responsible for operating the two illegal gambling establishments

Nearly 100 gambling machines have been seized after two gambling operations in Hood County were raided by deputies on Jan. 22.

According to Hood County Sheriff's Office, investigators conducted raids on two different establishments, one in the 2600 block of West Highway 377 and another in the 6000 block of Fall Creek Highway.

A total of 88 eight-liner machines were seized during the execution of the two search warrants, the Hood County Sheriff's Office said.

"Gambling in the State of Texas is illegal and will not be tolerated in Hood County," Sheriff Deeds said. "They provided a safe place for outlaws and I am happy with the outcome of this investigation."

The Hood County Sheriff's Office said the gambling establishments in question facilitated other criminal activity including the sale of illegal drugs and stolen property.

The case is still under investigation, and arrests are pending for the individuals responsible for operating a gambling establishment, the Hood County Sheriff's Office said.

