Two dead after car crash in Dallas

Dallas police are investigating a car crash that left two people dead and one injured Monday afternoon.

Police responded to a call around 3:10 p.m. in the 8500 block of Abrams Road.

The preliminary investigation determined this was a 2-vehicle accident.

Two men died at the scene according to police.

The driver of the second vehicle was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

This remains an ongoing investigation.