Dallas

Two dead after car crash in Dallas

By Dominga Gutierrez

NBC Universal, Inc.

Dallas police are investigating a car crash that left two people dead and one injured Monday afternoon.

Police responded to a call around 3:10 p.m. in the 8500 block of Abrams Road.

>Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

The preliminary investigation determined this was a 2-vehicle accident.

Two men died at the scene according to police.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

The driver of the second vehicle was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

This remains an ongoing investigation.

This article tagged under:

Dallas
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us