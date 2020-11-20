Two Dallas ISD Schools Awarded With $50,000 Innovation Grants

Two Dallas ISD schools have been awarded with $50,000 Innovation Grants to launch their STEAM academies.

Oliver Wendell Holmes Middle School and Roosevelt High School were surprised by the Dallas ISD Innovation and Transformation Department as two of the few schools to receive the awards.

The principals of both schools went through a rigorous application process to provide a tightly aligned project/problem-based learning approach for scholars in southern Dallas.

Both principles aimed to address inequities in their communities including inadequate resources and funding to provide high quality education.

"It means giving children the opportunity to explore who they are and what they want to be," Sharron Jackson, the principal of Oliver Wendell Holmes Middle School, said. "We take pride in exposing our children to future careers."