Two Bodies Discovered by Officers Investigating Shooting Call in Arlington

Arlington police found the bodies of male and a female while responding to a shooting call Friday afternoon.

Police were called to the Woodwind Apartments along the 1600 block of South Cooper, near the intersection of Cooper and Park Row Drive, at about 12:08 p.m. It was there they located the bodies of two people, believed to be in their teens.

The causes of death for both individuals has not yet been determined. The victims will be identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner once their families have been notified.

As the investigation is ongoing, Arlington police have released little information and have not shared any other details about what may have taken place. They have also not said whether they are looking for anyone in connection with the deaths.

Anyone with information can call Detective Mac Simmons at 817-459-5735. Tipsters can also remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward by contacting Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-TIPS.