Twin-engine aircraft makes emergency landing on U.S. 80

By NBCDFW Staff

A small twin-engine aircraft made an emergency landing on U.S. Highway 80 in Kaufman County on Monday.

The 1980 Piper PA-23-250 came down at about 2:45 p.m. near Pinson Road in Forney.

Forney Police said the pilot was unharmed and there were no injuries on the ground.

It's not yet clear what forced the pilot to make the emergency landing.

The plane came to rest in the grassy median. Though slow, traffic is getting by in both directions with backups stretching back for a mile.

Editor's Note: The initial version of this story said the aircraft was a single-engine aircraft. It's a twin-engine aircraft. We regret the error.

