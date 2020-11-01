southlake

Trapped Beaver Returns to Lake After Southlake Officers' Creative Rescue

Southlake Department of Public Safety

Authorities helped a beaver trapped in an enclosed pool of water make its way back to a lake Sunday morning in Southlake.

Officers were called to rescue the beaver, which was hanging out on a blue float, at a pond off Westmont Drive behind the Central Market on Southlake Boulevard, according to Southlake DPS.

After officers tried to catch the beaver in a net and entice it to leave its float using other methods, they finally opted to balance a wood plank on the pool float, leading the beaver out of the enclosed area.

The beaver climbed the plank and returned to the neighboring lake.

