Train landlocks neighborhood in north Fort Worth for hours

On Tuesday morning, Jason Dryer left his home located in the Vista Ranch neighborhood in Fort Worth to head to work. He factored in travel time but even then, was hours late.

“I was stuck,” Dyer said. “I was supposed to go do a job. I couldn't get there until 2 o'clock.”

In an email to NBC 5, a spokesperson for Union Pacific confirmed their train blocked the crossing on the 2900 block of Tinsley Lane Tuesday morning.

“… a Union Pacific train was blocking a crossing in Fort Worth, Texas, due to train congestion from another railroad on the route it was traveling. We continuously work to minimize blocked crossings caused by stopped trains. Our goal is to keep trains moving, and we are working to move rail shipments more efficiently,” the spokesperson said.

Vista Ranch neighborhood only has one entrance and exit therefore, neighbors said getting landlocked by the trains happens often.

“It happens every couple of months,” Dryer said. “I've been living here almost ten years now, and it's been going on the whole time I've been here.”

Beverly Penn was on her way home from giving her husband a ride to work Tuesday.

“I’m late for work often because I get a train,” Penn said.

Jack Neal is also no stranger to long delays due to the train. He often visits his son who lives in the Vista Ranch community.

"Lots of times it'll come through here, and it'll be anywhere from an hour to three hours just sitting here," Neal said. "Nobody can get through."

However, their frustrations have intensified as neighbors claim the train blockades only get longer.

"Two different people missed flights yesterday, and somebody else down here missed a funeral. And I mean, we've been late getting kids to school," Neal said.

The woman who missed the funeral said she finally gave up around 1:30 p.m. and returned home.

To get answers, Penn said she has reached out directly to Union Pacific during previous incidents.

“We feel like they just don't care,” Penn said.

“We apologize for the inconvenience and disruption to motorists,” the Union Pacific spokesperson said.

In a phone call with NBC 5, the office of Tarrant County Commissioner for Precinct 4, Manny Ramirez confirmed they are aware of the issue and have plans of building a road to help reduce traffic. However, neighbors said that could take years.

For now, drivers hope the next train stop does not leave them land-locked for hours.

In addition to calling the phone number posted near railroad crossings, Union Pacific said drivers and pedestrians can report blocked crossings on Union Pacific tracks to their 24/7 Response Management Communications Center at 1 (888) 877-7267.