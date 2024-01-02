Train derailment in Roanoke shuts down roads

A train derailment in Roanoke along Highway 377 has closed all rail crossings from Byron Nelson Blvd. south to city limits, Tuesday morning.

Southbound Highway 377, south of Highway 114, and Henrietta Creek railroad crossing have also been shut down due to the derailment. Roanoke police department said to expect delays and seek an alternate route if possible.

Three coal cars and one locomotive were derailed. There are no reported injuries and crews are working to clear the scene according to Roanoke Fire Department.

