Thursday night storms cause damage in Wichita Falls

Buildings and structures in Wichita Falls sustained damage as storms moved through North Texas Thursday evening.

Texas Sky Ranger flew over Wichita Falls where video showed businesses, structures and living residences damaged from the storms.

Power outages are causing some city facilities including the Wichita Falls Public Library and the Multi-Purpose Events Center to close.

The Wichita County Public Health District has no phones, and vital records are also limited in their services.

Crews are working to restore power, according to the city.

Several traffic lights are not working in parts of the city because of loss of power in those areas.

Cooling stations are being provided for residents at the Red Cross and the Evangel Temple.

City of Wichita Falls

Only tree and limb debris can be dropped off at Lucy Park until Friday, Aug. 18.

Additional information will be updated on the city's social media pages.