A third person is dead following a shooting at a North Dallas apartment complex last month.

Zamaurius Debase, 24, is the third victim to have died after someone opened fire on the morning of May 27 at The Timbers apartments.

According to Dallas Police, officers arrived at the complex at about 7:30 a.m. to find a deceased man in the breezeway and two other men with gunshot wounds inside an apartment.

The second victim died at his home on June 1, according to Dallas Police. The third victim, Debase, died early Wednesday.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

The other two victims have been identified by police as 21-year-old Malik Woods and 27-year-old Davion Lawrence.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing and police have not released any further information about what may have taken place. Anyone with information about the incident may contact Detective Ronald Kramer at ronald.kramer@dallascityhall.com or 214-671-3608 and refer to case No. 94360-2022.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case. To make an anonymous tip, call 214-373-8477.