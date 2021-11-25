staycation

These North Texas Cities Ranked Among Worst in the Country for Staycations, Report Says

The Lone Star State performed better in last year’s staycation study

By Francesca D’Annunzio, The Dallas Morning News

Six Flags Over Texas

If you’re aching for a staycation, get out of North Texas. At least, that’s what one WalletHub study suggests.

Staycation, a portmanteau of “stay” and “vacation,” describes just that: remaining at home for rest and leisure rather than traveling.

In the personal finance website’s study of 180 cities, North Texas municipalities didn’t rank very high.

Forty-six indicators were used to rank more than 180 cities in WalletHub’s 2021 “Best & Worst Cities for Staycations.” Click here to see the list from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.

