The Shops at Clearfork to Host Cliburn Community Concert

The Shops at Clearfork announced that they will host the second Cliburn in the Community Concert on The Lawn.

On Wednesday, October 27 at 5:30 p.m., the community is invited to join soprano Corrie Donovan and pianist Evan Mitchell for a program of vocal and piano works in celebration of Halloween.

According to the Shops at Clearfork, Cliburn in the Community partners with venues and organizations to provide live classical music to audiences throughout the Fort Worth area.

This free concert program is available to everyone across cultural and economic boundaries.

The Shops at Clearfork are located at 5188 Monahans Avenue in Fort Worth. The event will be held on the lawn.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets.