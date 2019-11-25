Thanksgiving Roads To Be More Congested, But Gas Is Cheaper: AAA

Every year it seems like we report that more people will be taking to the road than ever before for the Thanksgiving holiday.



This year is no exception with AAA forecasting 55 million travelers will take a trip greater than 50 miles from home over the Thanksgiving holiday -- 49.3 million of them are expected to do it over the road.



AAA said it's the second-highest travel volume seen since they began tracking it in 2000 -- the record was set in 2005.



This year, they've added 1.6 million to the roads -- an increase of nearly 3%.



INRIX, a global transportation analytics company, expects Wednesday afternoon to be the worst travel period nationally, with trips taking as much at four times longer than normal in major metros.



Traveling by air?



"A recent analysis of AAA’s flight booking data from the last three years revealed that flying the Monday before the Thanksgiving travel rush is the best option for travelers. It has the lowest average ticket price ($486) prior to the holiday and is a lighter travel day than later in the week. Travelers can also save by traveling on Thanksgiving Day, which has the week’s lowest average price per ticket ($454)," AAA said.



While that's certainly not welcome news, what is good news is that AAA said Texas has some of the lowest gas prices seen in the country.



According to the automobile club, the national average for a gallon of gas is $2.59. In Texas, it's only $2.25. Prices in North Texas are a little higher at $2.30 per gallon in Dallas and $2.29 in Fort Worth.