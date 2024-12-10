Texas Wesleyan University in Fort Worth announced Tuesday it will waive tuition for first-year students who qualify for Pell Grants starting in the fall semester of 2025.

University representatives said the "groundbreaking initiative" is designed to make the school's curriculum more accessible to students across the state. By eliminating tuition costs, the school hopes to empower students to achieve their goals without financial burden.

To qualify, first-time college students in Texas must apply to Texas Wesleyan and complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FASFA) to determine their eligibility for a Pell Grant.

The university will cover the remaining tuition not covered by the grant.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

TWU representatives said students can renew their free tuition for up to four years if they remain enrolled full-time and maintain good academic standards. They may also be eligible for additional scholarships and financial aid to cover the cost of books, room and board.

The university said it hopes to attract high-performing students from diverse socio-economic backgrounds and provide them with a "transformative educational experience."

"This program is a game-changer for students in Texas who dream of a college education, especially at a small, private institution like Texas Wesleyan, that may face financial barriers,” said University President Emily Messer. “We believe in the power of education to transform lives. By eliminating tuition barriers for deserving Texas students, we're opening doors to countless opportunities.”

More information regarding the program can be found on the university's website.

Texas Wesleyan isn't the only university in the state working to ease the burden of increasing tuition costs. Last month, the University of Texas System expanded its free tuition program to undergraduate students whose families earn $100,000 or less per year.