Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott says that he will not allow tuition to increase at any public college or university in the upcoming biennium.

In a letter sent to public colleges and universities in Texas, the governor said his office had "spoken to the Board of Regents at every public university system, and we are in agreement that no institution in Texas should approve tuition increases for the 2025-26 and 2026-27 academic school years."

I will ensure college affordability remains a top priority for the state as we head into the next legislative session. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

Abbott said he signed a law in 2023 that impeded the increase in undergraduate tuition and fees for the 2023-2024 and 2024-2025 school years.

"As this tuition freeze expires, let me be clear: I will not support any tuition increase at any public higher education institution in the upcoming biennium," Abbott said. "When all Texans have access to quality and affordable education, they can earn better wages, meet workforce qualifications, and experience a higher quality of life."

Abbott said the state has made "historic investments in higher education, including increased funding for universities and financial aid programs" and that those investments "reflect our commitment to ensuring that higher education remains accessible and affordable for all Texans."

The governor's directive does not prohibit the state's private universities from raising their tuition costs.

GOV. ABBOTT'S LETTER TO CHANCELLORS