Texas Wants to Know: What is Redlining and How Has it Impacted the Black Community?

Black History Month is a time to celebrate Black achievement, but it's also a time to reflect on the past and learn from it.

Redlining is a form of financial discrimination, a term first coined in the sixties that had already been happening to the Black community for years. This discrimination prevented Black people from getting loans and other financial help, which created a domino effect in other parts of their lives.

On this episode of Texas Wants to Know, Baylee Friday talks to Barbara Minsker, a professor at Southern Methodist University. Minsker has done extensive research on how these practices not only affect communities but whole cities.

She also talks to James McGee, the president of Southern Dallas Progress. He gives his perspective on the issue while also sharing what his organization does to assist those in need.

Listen to this episode of "Texas Wants to Know" here, in the Audacy app, or wherever you listen to podcasts.