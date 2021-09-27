Fort Worth

Texas Supreme Court Again Denies City of Fort Worth's Appeal Against Former Police Chief

Joel Fitzgerald 111019
NBC 5 News

The City of Fort Worth has been dealt another blow in its ongoing legal fight with former Chief of Police Joel Fitzgerald.

The Texas Supreme Court on Friday denied the city's request to reconsider an appeal that was denied earlier this year. The second denial should mean Fitzgerald will get his day in court over his termination.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Fitzgerald has said he was investigating corruption at City Hall, including in the technology department, and was set to meet with the FBI the very day he was fired in 2019.

The city, however, argued they terminated Fitzgerald for poor judgment and placed his own interests above the city’s when he applied to be police chief in Baltimore.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Arlington police 1 hour ago

Three Arlington Schools Again on Lockout After Gunshots Reported Nearby

Mesquite Police 2 hours ago

Mesquite Police Picks 27-Year Veteran as New Chief

The review panel disagreed, saying Fitzgerald was allowed to seek job opportunities in other cities and had kept Fort Worth managers informed of what he was doing.

Fitzgerald is now the chief of police in Waterloo, Iowa.

This article tagged under:

Fort WorthFort Worth policeJoel Fitzgerald
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Video Entertainment Texas Today NBCLX Submit Photos or Vidoes Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us