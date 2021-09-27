Texas Supreme Court Again Denies City of Fort Worth's Appeal Against Former Police Chief

The City of Fort Worth has been dealt another blow in its ongoing legal fight with former Chief of Police Joel Fitzgerald.

The Texas Supreme Court on Friday denied the city's request to reconsider an appeal that was denied earlier this year. The second denial should mean Fitzgerald will get his day in court over his termination.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Fitzgerald has said he was investigating corruption at City Hall, including in the technology department, and was set to meet with the FBI the very day he was fired in 2019.

The city, however, argued they terminated Fitzgerald for poor judgment and placed his own interests above the city’s when he applied to be police chief in Baltimore.

The review panel disagreed, saying Fitzgerald was allowed to seek job opportunities in other cities and had kept Fort Worth managers informed of what he was doing.

Fitzgerald is now the chief of police in Waterloo, Iowa.