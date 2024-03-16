St. Patrick's Day is celebrated with much enthusiasm and fanfare across the United States.

However, the revelries often result in fatal car accidents, making it one of the deadliest holidays for motorists.

A recent map based on data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and its Fatality and Injury Reporting System (FIRST) has revealed the most dangerous states to drive on St. Paddy's Day.

The map below shows a five-year average of St. Paddy's Day driving fatalities in each state, cross-referenced with the total number of registered drivers in that state.

Interestingly, there seems to be a cluster of particularly dangerous states around Texas, while Kentucky is the most dangerous state to drive in overall.

The top 10 most dangerous states to drive on St. Paddy's Day, based on fatalities per million registered drivers, are as follows:

Kentucky -0.93

Oklahoma - 0.72

Vermont - 0.71

Louisiana - 0.70

Kansas - 0.69

Florida - 0.61

Texas - 0.58

Arizona - 0.58

Missouri - 0.56

South Carolina - 0.52

For reference, a state like Texas has over 18 million registered drivers, according to analysts.

The map was put together by the car seat guys at Diono, who create travel and auto-based graphics and trend maps every month. Despite having the biggest holiday celebrations, the Northeast is one of the safest regions, with the exception of Vermont.

It's important to stay safe on the roads, especially during holidays like St. Patrick's Day. If anyone is planning on drinking, make sure to designate a sober driver or use public transportation.

Stay safe and enjoy the festivities responsibly.