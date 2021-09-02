Texas Rangers Trading Socks for Blood at Arlington Blood Drive

The Texas Rangers are working with Carter BloodCare to host a blood drive this week in Arlington as blood banks try to overcome a national blood supply shortage.

The Rangers will host a three-day blood drive from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily Thursday, Sept. 2, through Saturday, Sept. 4, at Arlington's Globe Life Field on the All You Can Eat deck. (Upper concourse in sections 233-237)

Those who are able to make a potentially life-saving donation will leave with a pair of Rangers and Carter BloodCare co-branded socks as a thank you for helping save lives.

Event organizers hope to see at least 300 donors per day for a total of 900 units of donated blood.

Last month Carter BloodCare reported the blood supply was at a 30-year low and that only four out of every 100 available Texas donors were donating blood.

Potential blood donors may volunteer at age 16 with parental consent; 17-year-olds can give independently and there is no upper age limit.

Carter BloodCare says all blood types are urgently needed.

Do not attempt to donate if you have been diagnosed with or suspected to have COVID-19 until you have been symptom-free for at least 14 days.

Individuals who receive the COVID-19 vaccine are invited to donate blood; however, there will be additional FDA requirements to donate COVID-19 convalescent plasma. Appointments for donating convalescent plasma can only be made by calling 817-412-5830.

All donations are being tested for COVID-19 antibodies. The testing will also help identify individuals with the greatest opportunity to donate COVID-19 convalescent plasma to help currently ill COVID-19 patients heal.

Carter BloodCare staff and unvaccinated donors are required to wear facial coverings at blood drives or donation centers, except when the temperature is taken during screening, or when eating and drinking after the donation. Vaccinated donors are also strongly encouraged to wear masks.

If you are unable to donate at the Rangers event in Arlington, find a blood donation center here.