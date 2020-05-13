Wrong-Way Driver Crashes into Van Carrying Family of Five in San Antonio

Two people are critically injured following a wrong-way crash in San Antonio on Tuesday night.

The San Antonio Police Department and Fire Department responded to the crash on Interstate 35 South at approximately 11:25 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found that two vehicles had crashed into each other, injuring multiple victims.

Police said a small car was driving the wrong way down I-35 when he crashed into a minivan occupied by a family of five.

The suspected wrong-way driver was pinned inside his vehicle and had to be extricated by the San Antonio Fire Department. His vehicle was totaled.

The wrong-way driver and another victim in the minivan were transported to an area hospital in critical condition. Both patients were in their forties.

The van, according to police, was occupied by two adults and three children. The children, all between the ages of three and six, were reportedly uninjured during the collision.

The wrong-way driver will be tested at the hospital to determine if he was driving while intoxicated.