San Antonio

Wrong-Way Driver Crashes into Van Carrying Family of Five in San Antonio

The suspected wrong-way driver and another victim in the minivan were transported to an area hospital in critical condition

By Hannah Jones

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Two people are critically injured following a wrong-way crash in San Antonio on Tuesday night.

The San Antonio Police Department and Fire Department responded to the crash on Interstate 35 South at approximately 11:25 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found that two vehicles had crashed into each other, injuring multiple victims.

Texas News

News from around the state of Texas.

coronavirus 1 hour ago

More Virus Testing in Texas Prisons, Houston Furloughs 3,000

tornado 1 hour ago

Storms Spawn Tornadoes in South Central Texas

Police said a small car was driving the wrong way down I-35 when he crashed into a minivan occupied by a family of five.

The suspected wrong-way driver was pinned inside his vehicle and had to be extricated by the San Antonio Fire Department. His vehicle was totaled.

The wrong-way driver and another victim in the minivan were transported to an area hospital in critical condition. Both patients were in their forties.

The van, according to police, was occupied by two adults and three children. The children, all between the ages of three and six, were reportedly uninjured during the collision.

The wrong-way driver will be tested at the hospital to determine if he was driving while intoxicated.

This article tagged under:

San Antonio
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us