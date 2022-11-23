A San Antonio-area woman is facing felony charges after the Bexar County Sheriff's Office says she set her boyfriend's home on fire early Sunday morning after a woman answered his telephone.

According to the sheriff's department, a 23-year-old woman made a video call to her boyfriend and the call was answered by a woman.

Investigators said the man's girlfriend was upset, went to her boyfriend's home and was recorded by surveillance video at about 1:45 a.m. lighting the living room couch on fire. The fire then spread throughout the home causing more than $50,000 in damages.

Police said the woman texted her boyfriend afterward and said, "I hope your house is OK."

The homeowner said his girlfriend broke in to start the fire and also stole several items. The woman who answered the phone, the sheriff's department said, was a relative of the woman's boyfriend.

The Bexar County Fire Marshal's Office assisted the sheriff's office with the arson investigation. The sheriff said the man's girlfriend was arrested Tuesday afternoon and is facing multiple charges including felony burglary of a habitation by force and felony arson.