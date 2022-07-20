Austin

Woman Accused of Killing Cyclist Pleads Not Guilty in Austin Court

The Austin woman who is accused of shooting and killing pro cyclist Moriah Wilson pleaded not guilty Wednesday

By Grace Reader

Kaitlin Marie Armstrong
Harris County Sheriff's Office

The Austin woman who allegedly shot and killed pro-cyclist Moriah Wilson appeared in an Austin courtroom for the first time Wednesday after spending 43 days on the run.

Kaitlin Armstrong entered the courtroom Wednesday in a red top and striped gray pants. In addition to entering a plea of not guilty, her attorneys filed a motion for a speedy trial.

KXAN’s Grace Reader, who attended the Wednesday hearing, reported the docket call is set for Oct. 19, with a jury trial the week after.

The state said it has more than 100 murder cases backlogged because of the pandemic and argued an October trial would be difficult.

