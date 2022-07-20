The Austin woman who allegedly shot and killed pro-cyclist Moriah Wilson appeared in an Austin courtroom for the first time Wednesday after spending 43 days on the run.
Kaitlin Armstrong entered the courtroom Wednesday in a red top and striped gray pants. In addition to entering a plea of not guilty, her attorneys filed a motion for a speedy trial.
KXAN’s Grace Reader, who attended the Wednesday hearing, reported the docket call is set for Oct. 19, with a jury trial the week after.
The state said it has more than 100 murder cases backlogged because of the pandemic and argued an October trial would be difficult.